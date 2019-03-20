Source: Patriots owner to turn down plea deal in prostitution case

(CNN) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is not expected to accept a plea deal in the Florida prostitution case against him.
Prosecutors offered all 24 men charged with solicitation at the Orchids of Asia day spa a deal where the charges would be dropped. In exchange, they would have to pay fines and do community service,
The big thing is, they'd have to admit they would have been found guilty had the case gone to trial.
Kraft has denied taking part in any illegal activity, and that admission is likely the primary reason he will decline the deal.
Police claim to have video evidence of him exchanging money for sexual services.
Kraft’s arraignment is scheduled for March 28.
None of the other suspects have accepted the deal either.
The state attorney’s office says the deal is standard for first-time offenders.
