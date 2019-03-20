StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

The final hours of winter won’t be bad at all. It is when we switch to spring this evening that the weather goes downhill. Clouds will lower tonight and showers will then begin to fall.
Overall themes in the days ahead...
Tonight-Thursday... lots of clouds. Passing showers/drizzle. Cool weather ...steady in the 40s.
Friday...another wave of clouds roll in but not for all locations. Clouds vs sun will determine how warm we get.
Saturday...much better chance at sunshine but warmth will be slow. Generally a couple degrees either side of 60. Still nice!
Sunday... clouds roll back in. It looks warmer than Saturday but likely not as “pretty”. Showers roll in late.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Fast-moving system will bring a round of rain/thunder Monday. Tuesday is still a toss-up on a cold rain (wintry mix?) or clearing out back into sunshine.
LATE NEXT WEEK
Another warm surge expected with rain/thunderstorms by next Friday or Saturday.
Lots of ups/downs coming our way so expect many changes to the forecast. That is to be expected this time of the year...
