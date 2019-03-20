Voice of Yoda, Miss Piggy, Cookie Monster speaks at IU Southeast

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - He's known as the voice of Yoda, Miss Piggy and Cookie Monster.
Four-time Emmy Award winner Frank Oz made a stop at IU Southeast Tuesday night.
The legendary puppeteer discussed his experiences in Hollywood, insight on how to have a successful career and the importance of creativity. But one thing he didn't do was those famous voices.
“I haven’t touched the puppets in 10 years, haven’t worked a puppet for 10 years, except for Yoda, and I don’t do it because they mean a lot to me. They’re very, I have to keep them pure. If the characters aren’t pure, they’re not going to connect with you. So if I start doing the voices, it’s like a party trick and their purity’s gone,” he said.
Oz’s visit was part of the Sanders Speaker Series at IUS.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.