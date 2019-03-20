WATCH: Louisville City FC releases new video promoting new $65M stadium

WATCH: Louisville City FC releases new video promoting new $65M stadium
If you’re not excited about Louisville City FC’s new stadium, a new video just out should do the trick. (Source: LouCity FC)
By John P. Wise | March 20, 2019 at 3:38 PM EST - Updated March 20 at 3:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you’re not excited about Louisville City FC’s new stadium, a new video just out should do the trick.

The soccer club on Wednesday posted a video featuring renderings of the new facility, scheduled to open in time for the 2020 season.

Capacity is expected to surpass 11,000 in the $65 million stadium, being built just near the team’s current home, Slugger Field, in Butchertown.

If the Youtube commenters are to be believed, the three-minute video might give you some goosebumps as a certain Kentucky-themed song plays near the end of the clip.

We’ll stop wasting your time. Check it out below:

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.