WATCH: Louisville City FC releases new video promoting new $65M stadium

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you’re not excited about Louisville City FC’s new stadium, a new video just out should do the trick.
The soccer club on Wednesday posted a video featuring renderings of the new facility, scheduled to open in time for the 2020 season.
Capacity is expected to surpass 11,000 in the $65 million stadium, being built just near the team’s current home, Slugger Field, in Butchertown.
If the Youtube commenters are to be believed, the three-minute video might give you some goosebumps as a certain Kentucky-themed song plays near the end of the clip.
We’ll stop wasting your time. Check it out below:
