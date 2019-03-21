Clark Memorial Bridge overnight closures begin tonight ... really!

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After an abbreviated closure last night to place equipment, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the full overnight closure of the Clark Memorial Bridge to allow for painting will begin tonight.
Andrea Clifford, a KYTC spokeswoman, said Spartan Construction, the painting contractor, closed the bridge for a few hours to stage equipment for the resumption of the project. The brief closure lead many to believe the scheduled bridge closure did not take place last night, Clifford said.
Because rigging and work platforms on the Clark Memorial over Interstate 64, River Road and Second Street, lane closures on I-64 and full closures of River Road and Second Street under the bridge will take happen during nighttime hours. Those closures are expected to last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.
The lane closures will be in place from 8 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the following morning. Because the games in the NCAA Men’s South Regional at KFC Yum! Center are expected to be night games on Thursday, March 28, adjustments to the closure schedule will be made once the start times are announced.
