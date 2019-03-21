Demolition begins at Old Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Demolition began this week on what’s left of Old Cardinal Stadium.
The goal is to have the stadium torn down and the space cleared by May 22, so developers can get it ready for the Kentucky State Fair in August.
Project Manager Paul Cable said it will be used for livestock expositions and as an extension of the State Fair operation.
The site played a big role in the history of Louisville sports as well.
“A lot of people around this area in the community have been here and been here for years,” Cable said. “People that are my age came as children and saw ballgames and football, so there’s a lot of that history involved in the stadium, so it means a lot of things to a lot of people.”
In 1956, it opened as Fairgrounds Stadium. And it became Cardinal Stadium in 1982.
The site was the home of UofL football games, then Louisville Redbirds baseball games.
The demolition project came in under budget at $1.8 million.
Anyone interested in buying a seat from the contractor can call (502) 822-3480.
