Elizabethtown motel condemned following fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The city of Elizabethtown has condemned a hotel that was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon.
The News Enterprise reports the owners of the Cardinal Inn have five days to comply with the order.
The paper says investigators are fairly confident the fire started behind the front office area.
The building is in such bad shape firefighters can’t go in for a more thorough investigation, so the cause will be listed as undetermined.
Investigators said social media rumors that a meth lab is to blame are not true.
The Red Cross is now assisting six families who were living at the Cardinal Inn, connecting them with vital resources.
“Helping Hands is a resource that can help them with possibly some food vouchers, clothing if...they’re needing clothes and stuff like that,” Bradley Sage, with the American Red Cross, said.
The Cardinal Inn is a two-story hotel that opened in 1951.
