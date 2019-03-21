FBI involved in search for missing Indiana baby, Silver Alert canceled

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - A statewide alert issued for a missing 8-month-old baby in the Indianapolis area has been canceled, but the child is still missing.
The alert was initially issued on Tuesday in an effort to track down Amiah Robertson, last seen on March 14. Her mother, Amber Robertson, told WTHR her boyfriend, Robert Lyons, was supposed to take the baby to the babysitter’s home on Holmes Avenue. Amiah never made it to the home, according to her mother.
Though the baby went missing on Thursday, she wasn’t reported missing until two days later. Investigators said Amiah’s family told them they didn’t believe the child was in danger. The decision to alert her disappearance was made by police.
Indianapolis Metro Police said social media and phone lines have received a number of tips since news broke of Amiah’s disappearance, however the Silver Alert hotline was receiving “very few tips,” which led to the cancellation.
“We are doing our due diligence in following up on all leads and continue to ask for the public’s assistance in locating the missing baby,” IMPD wrote in a release.
On Wednesday afternoon, police were investigating an area about a half-mile from the babysitter’s address, but did not confirm whether the search was related to the missing baby.
Video obtained by WTHR shows a truck, with what appears to be two or three people inside, at a home in the babysitter’s neighborhood. In the video, one of the people gets out of the vehicle and goes behind the truck before it drives away.
A second camera recorded the same truck pulling into the babysitter’s home minutes later. Both videos have been gathered by the FBI, which is now involved in the case.
IMPD said Amber Robertson has “lawyered up,” and insists she doesn’t know where her baby could be. Robertson said she and Lyons had been having difficulties recently, due to her desire to reconcile with the baby’s father.
Lyons was arrested Saturday on an unrelated matter.
