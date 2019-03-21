FORECAST: Cloudy and cool as showers end

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The overnight light rain will taper off through the morning but the clouds will stick around.
Highs max out in the upper 40s to low 50s as some spotty showers pop up this afternoon. Rain totals will remain below a quarter of an inch.
Clouds gradually clear overnight into early Friday as temperatures fall into the 30s. While some more clouds roll in Friday morning, there will be enough sunshine to warm us into the 50s.
High pressure keeps us dry through early Sunday. A low-pressure system brings rain back to WAVE Country to start the next work week.
FORECAST
TODAY: Showers (40%); Cloudy; HIGH: 50°
TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds; LOW: 38°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny; HIGH: 55°
IN THE APP
- Rain chances hour-by-hour
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- Weekend events and warmth
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.