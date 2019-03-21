FORECAST: Cool air will be hard to overcome for a few days

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The showers that gave us quite a few reports of small hail today have exited WAVE Country for the most part, but we’ll keep a small sprinkle chance in for the early evening as the remainder of the energy departs.
Expect skies to clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s by dawn. Just as fast as the skies will clear overnight, they’ll cloud back up again during the lunchtime hour on Friday, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon as cool air above our heads leads to some instability. Highs will struggle to get into the lower 50s on Friday.
The warmer air eventually arrives during the weekend but it will be less pronounced as the current bubble of cold air over us will be hard to budge. Expect full sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s with a cold start below freezing. Keep that in mind if you’re heading to the Papa John’s 10 Miler Saturday morning!
Sunday’s cloud coverage will increase through the day, leading to showers by evening that really ramp up on Monday with some thunder. Highs both Sunday and Monday will be in the lower 60s.
Cooler air reinforces over us after Monday’s system exits, leaving us in the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week while we dry out.
