JCPS Bullying and Suicide Summit looks at how situations are handled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools took a stand against bullying and suicide.
The district started a conversation about the problems children have and what can be done to solve them during its first Bullying and Suicide Prevention Summit Thursday.
The facts are staggering. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death of people between ages 10 and 34 in Kentucky.
The district has a plan to fight the epidemic and already started by changing the way students can file reports about how their struggles and bullying. Students can now get help directly online.
“You go to school and these kids become a part of your family,” JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio said. “You care for them and that’s why you become and educator, to care for them.”
More than 400 educators answered the call at the summit. They’re focused on providing support to students and training to staff.
In her 12 years of experience, JCPS Lead Counselor Michelle Sircy has seen student’s vulnerability to bullying get worse.
“When kids experience bullying it’s hard for them to escape it,” Sircy said. “So much of it happens on social media. Even if you’re talking about exclusion that still a form of bullying.”
Pollio said suicides have gone up by 70 percent in the last decade. JCPS invited other districts and called for other schools around the state to join its call for action.
Pollio said parents can help their schools, help their families. He said monitoring their children’s online activity could make a major impact.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.