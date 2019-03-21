Kosair Charities provides families with playhouses for kids with special needs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Giving children a place to play, a place to dream and a place to just be kids, Kosair Charities helped two families received their dream playhouses.
Four children were able to start playing with their new playhouses Thursday. It’s the ninth straight year for the project.
The playhouses are designed, built and decorated especially for each recipient, and the children are involved in every step of the process.
Sarah Rosenbaum’s children -- 8-year-old Lola and 6-year-old Oliver -- have Down Syndrome.
“We submitted a request to say, ‘Hey, you know maybe there’s an opportunity for them to have a playhouse that will help them with therapeutic play, to give them a place to go to have some time alone, kind of be, you know, reduce their anxiety and have a place to call their own,’” Rosenbaum said.
Also, 7-year-old Anistyn and 5-year-old Easton Hurst received a playhouse. The siblings were both born with cystic fibrosis.
Thursday was World Down Syndrome Day.
