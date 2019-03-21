Metro Council to vote Thursday on Mayor Fischer’s proposal amid $65 million budget shortfall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After weeks of debate, the Louisville Metro Council is expected to vote Thursday on a plan to fix the city’s $65 million budget shortfall.
Mayor Greg Fischer in February proposed massive budget cuts -- then a second plan to create more revenue -- by raising taxes on several types of insurance for Louisville residents.
A committee of council members has come up with a plan that combines some cuts with some new revenue.
It includes a 9.5-percent increase on insurance tax, instead of Fischer’s originally proposed increase of 12.5 percent.
The plan also includes $32 million in cuts over the next three years, including the closures of two fire stations and taking one ambulance off the street.
Another potential cut is The Living Room, a local safe place for adults in crisis, helping connect them to helpful resources. Located on Magazine Street, the facility has helped 2,500 people in its first year of operation.
“We are really concerned with what happens to the 2,500 we saw,” said Kimberly Brothers, co-founder of The Living Room, which was promised $1 million from the city. “Are they back out in the streets, back in the justice system, are they back clogging the emergency rooms not getting their immediate needs met?”
Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
