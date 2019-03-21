Morant vs. Howard as Murray State takes on Marquette

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It might be the most intriguing individual match up in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Murray State star Ja Morant averages 24.6 points per game and 10.0 assists, which leads the nation. Marquette star Markus Howard averages 25.0 points a game and has scored 45 or more three times. His season-high was 53 against Creighton on January 9. They rank #6 and #8 in NCAA Division I basketball, but are the top two scorers in the tournament field.
“I think both teams would say they have star players who have gotten a lot of attention, but they have both have very good teams,” Murray State head coach Matt McMahon said on Wednesday. “I think we both have balance, multiple double figure scorers.”
Morant has been a darling of ESPN since January and he hasn’t disappointed. He scored 36 points in their 77-65 win over Belmont in the OVC Tournament Championship game. He was swarmed on Wednesday in the Racers locker room. Every reporter wanted a word with the projected NBA lottery pick.
“It’s something that I’m not used to, coming from being under the radar, but my coaches, my teammates really help me with it,” Morant said. “They haven’t looked at me any different since I guess my name started to get out there, and my parents, so I give most of the credit to them for keeping me level headed.”
“Me and him are pretty close,” Howard said. “To be able to share the court with him is going to be really cool. He’s had a great year, they’re team has had a great year and we’re just looking forward to playing against a great opponent.”
The Racers and Golden Eagles meet at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut in an NCAA West Region first round game.
