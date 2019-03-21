Online sale leads to robbery at Louisville victim’s home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville police say a man who invited people to his home to buy an item from them he saw online was met with a pointed gun in his face.
Officers said the Louisville man thought he was buying something from Ryan Wilson through the Offer Up app.
Instead, Wilson, 27, and a juvenile showed up at the man’s house and robbed him, according to an arrest warrant.
Police said the juvenile pointed a gun at the victim and stole $160 cash and his keys.
During the investigation, police identified the suspects through surveillance video at the house.
Wilson was arrested at his home Tuesday night on an outstanding warrant. The crime happened in September of 2018.
He faces a felony robbery charge.
The juvenile was also arrested, but will not be identified.
Wilson is being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $20,000 cash bond. He’s due in court Thursday.
Police want to remind the public there are safe exchange sites for online purchases.
The Louisville Metro Police Department and St. Matthews Police both have locations designated for swapping goods and money.
Those sites can also be used for child custody exchanges.
