Optimism beats disappointment for Cards fans

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cards fans hoped for a better outcome in the opening round of the NCAA basketball tournament.
But as UofL’s post season play ended with a 10 point defeat at the hands of Minnesota, fans expressed more optimism than disappointment.
Many credit new Coach Chris Mack with getting the university’s elite basketball program back on track after scandal and turmoil.
“It’s Coach Mack and I think those guys are getting confidence and really learning how to play in his system,” Cards fan Tana McCamery said. “So next year will be an even better year.”
“We’ve always had a great depth of talent coming to Louisville,” Cards fan Dottie Mountz said. “So it just proves with the right coach, the mixture is phenomenal.”
UofL crowds gathered across the city Thursday, just about anywhere the game was on a screen.
Most people were not happy with UofL’s matchup with Minnesota, a team coached by Rick Pitino’s son.
“It’s like we have to re-earn the respect of the NCAA,” Cards fan Ed Flynn said as he watched the game at Dundee’s Tavern in the Highlands. “And I hate that they’re kind of rubbing our noses in some unsavory stuff.”
Former Card standout Darrell Griffith was among fans at his restaurant Griff’s. He also believed the opening round matchup was no accident.
“They were thinking about the ratings, you are missing the whole picture,” Griffith said. “You know, everybody’s talking about it. That was the whole key.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.