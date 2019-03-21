Pass the Cash: Grandmother, victim of theft blessed by co-workers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A friend and co-worker of a grandmother in need decided to fill out a Pass the Cash nomination form to help Darlene.
“A few years back, Darlene adopted her 3 minor grandsons," Joyce said. “She does not ask for help from a soul. I’ve known her for 20 years and never have I seen her not smile or be upbeat.”
Darlene’s furnace and central air went out -- but no complaints. And then someone stole her purse, which had her mortgage payment in it.
As co-workers and friends worry, Darlene just keeps it moving. They’re positive she needs help even though she’ll never ask for it.
WAVE 3 News pitched in $300. With another $200 from an anonymous donor and $200 from her workplace, we went to surprise her with $700.
Darlene was shocked, and didn’t know how to accept the help.
With all she has on her plate right now, she says the hardest part of it all is keeping sane.
“Keeping my mind straight and let God take care of the rest,” Darlene said. “We struggle but we keep it moving.”
