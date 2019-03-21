Police accuse boyfriend of killing pregnant KY woman, baby

LONDON, KY (WAVE) - Days after the death of a baby and mother in a Kentucky hospital, police have named the mother’s boyfriend a murder suspect.
Saturday, a pregnant woman, Geri Johnson, 29, was taken to Baptist Health Corbin Hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers said it was her boyfriend, Daniel Nantz, 29, who drove her there.
Police were called to the hospital to investigate.
Johnson died at the hospital, but doctors were able to deliver her baby.
The baby was transferred to the UK Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Sadly, the child died four days later.
Now, Kentucky State Police say Nantz is the primary suspect in the murder of Johnson and her child.
Nantz is already in the Laurel County Detention Center on unrelated federal drug charges.
He has not yet been charged with murder.
Police plan to present their finding to a grand jury as soon as possible.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.