Report: Louisville is America’s 17th-fattest city

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville bills itself as a compassionate city, but it is also apparently an unhealthy one, according to new research.
Wallethub.com, an online hub for all things data, says Louisville is the 17th-fattest city in America.
Its research pointed out that nearly 40 percent of the U.S. population aged 15 and older is obese.
An abundance of fast-food options and increasingly sedentary lifestyles for many are just two reasons why Americans are considered among the least healthy people in the world.
McAllen, Texas, near the southern tip of Texas, just near the Mexican border, earned the dubious No. 1 honor.
WalletHub used data from the 100 most populated metro areas, focusing on obesity, health consequences and food and fitness.
