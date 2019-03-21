StormTALK! Thursday Edition

The only day showing promise with all-day sunshine is Saturday at this point. Clouds will be an issue before and after that.
Rest of today... areas east of I-65 see a few sun breaks along with a southwest wind to warm up to 50° or a bit higher. With it so cold along, this is a good setup for spotty heavier showers and perhaps thunderstorms. Small hail possible. For the rest of us, the cloud deck will rule with spotty showers and a colder northwest wind expected. We clear out later tonight.
Friday... another front moves in with clouds. This one is still up for debate on how long the cloud deck would hold. Current thinking is that at least for a few hours. This will impact temperatures as the longer we stay cloudy, more the chance to stay in the 40s for highs goes up. Sun breaks will be key on getting us into the 50s. It will be breezy as well. Skies clear out Friday night as we drop below freezing for most locations.
Saturday... best chance at the sunshine. It will be a cold start but with dry air and light winds, the sun will help in bumping us well into the 50s for the afternoon. So not exactly an ideal warm/spring day, but it won’t be that bad really :)
Sunday... clouds roll back in. Much better chance to get into the 60s with the thickness of the clouds determining how far into the 60s we go. Showers will move in from the west as well but dry air will limit their coverage and start time for a few hours. Rain chance goes up Sunday night.
Next week.. Highest rain chance still looks to be Monday with drier air moving in Tuesday as we turn colder again (mainly at night). The risk for anything wintry to get involved remains very, very low. We will warm up rapidly later next week.
