StormTALK! Thursday Edition

Friday... another front moves in with clouds. This one is still up for debate on how long the cloud deck would hold. Current thinking is that at least for a few hours. This will impact temperatures as the longer we stay cloudy, more the chance to stay in the 40s for highs goes up. Sun breaks will be key on getting us into the 50s. It will be breezy as well. Skies clear out Friday night as we drop below freezing for most locations.