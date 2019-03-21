UofL coach sprouts kindness on World Down Syndrome Day

“There’s three pairs of the 21st Chromosome, so that’s March 21st,” explained Mary Beth Norton, mother of a Down Syndrome child. Down Chromosomes, Norton said, look like socks. Her 3 year old son Allen, who lives with Down Syndrome, loves his classmates. Some have disabilities, some don’t. When we asked 5-year-old Carlos Zambrano if he ever noticed the children’s differences, he answered “No.” And that’s exactly what the Down Syndrome Day hashtag, #Rockyoursocks, is all about.