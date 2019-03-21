7-year-old continuing to recover in ICU following accidental shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 7-year-old who police said accidentally shot herself is continuing to recover.
The girl is still in the ICU but was removed from machine assistance, Shively Police Department assistant chief Josh Myers said Thursday.
Myers said the girl has been awake and responsive but still have a long road ahead.
Shively police said the girl accidently shot herself on March 12 in her home in the 2200 block of Crums Lane.
Police said the girls 11-year-old brother found the handgun and was playing with it when it went off.
Police said the children’s uncle has guardianship over the kids, and he was outside the home doing some work when the shooting happened.
