‘You’re talking 1,000s’: Poisonous toads invade Florida community

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WPTV/CNN) - A community in Florida is swamped by tiny poisonous toads that seem to have come out of nowhere.
They started appearing in a neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens last week.
The critters now seem to be everywhere, swarming swimming pools, sidewalks, and the street outside Jenni Quasha’s home.
“I just see a massive amount of toads or frogs everywhere,” Quasha said. “You can’t even walk through the grass without stepping on one, they’re covering people’s driveways."
There are so many toads, they clogged a pool filter and the poisonous pests now fueling frustration.
“That when we all open our front door it’s not 100, you’re talking 1,000s of these little baby frogs,” said Carollyn Rice, another community resident.
Toad Busters, a toad removal company, said the animals are cane toads, also known as bufo toads, which secrete a toxic milky substance.
"With the warmer winter and then we had a rain two to three weeks ago, a torrential rain, that caused them to go into a breeding cycle," said Mark Holladay, the lead technician, at the company.
Holladay said the babies are coming from the lake in the community and they can be extremely dangerous to pets and children.
"If a pet was to ingest too many of them, even at that small size, it would cause a problem," he said.
Quasha contacted her homeowner's association, but said she was told it's her responsibility to handle the problem.
With her three children on spring break, she said her daughter is now scared to walk outside.
"There's no swimming in the pool and no playing outside and enjoying the outdoors,” she said. “Just hoping we can figure this out so we can put an end to it."
But the problem may not go away any time soon.
The toad removal company expects another wave of the amphibians in about three weeks.
Copyright 2019 WPTV via CNN. All rights reserved.