Behind the Forecast: Crepuscular rays - Nature’s sunshine spotlight

Crepuscular rays occur when the sun sets behind, or is hidden by, a cloud or mountain. In the case of sunsets, the bands of light stream across the western sky, radiating from the sun. When there are numerous particles in the atmosphere, like pollutants, dust, or even moisture, sun rays hit the particles, scattering them into a visible beam. The clouds that the light is shining through must be darker for the light stripes to appear. While the rays appear to radiate away from each other, they are actually parallel. Since we are so far away from the sun, our perspective makes them seem like the bands are getting wider further away from the sun.