Bullitt County school board joins JCPS in asking state to drop request for teachers’ names

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Leaders at Bullitt County Public Schools have sent a letter to the Kentucky Department of Education asking the commissioner to withdraw his request for the names of teachers who participated in statewide sickouts.
This comes two days after the school board for Jefferson County Public Schools issued a very similar letter.
The two districts have aligned themselves against the state, standing with teachers. Teachers from across the state staged several days of sickouts to protest bills in Frankfort they felt would hurt public education.
Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis asked several school districts that closed during the sickouts to submit the names of all teachers who called in sick on those days.
On Tuesday, when JCPS first asked Lewis to withdraw his request for names, he quickly responded, saying he would not.
Lewis said he is concerned school districts have a policy in place to keep schools open.
“The bottom line is kids need to be in school,” Lewis said in his response.
He said he would not punish any teachers on the list “if there are no further work stoppages.”
No further comment has come from Frankfort at this time.
