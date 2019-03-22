Charges dismissed against former Bullitt County chief deputy

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Charges against the former chief deputy of the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office have been dismissed.
John Cottrell had been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. Cottrell was found to be in possession of a Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office identification card containing the name of a woman.
On March 11, Gary Adams, Cottrell's attorney, asked the court to dismiss the charges. The order was entered by Judge Rodney Burris on March 15.
Cottrell was fired in October 2016 by former sheriff Dave Greenwell for being absent without leave. In January 2017, Cottrell filed a suit against Greenwell and Melanie Roberts, who was at that time Bullitt County Judge-Executive. His suit claimed violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act and Kentucky’s whistleblower law.
