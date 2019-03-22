IN firefighters surprise fire victim with brand new bicycle

Firefighters invited the boy to the fire house to cheer him up, and surprised him with a new bike. (Source: New Albany Fire Dept./Facebook)
By Laurel Mallory | March 21, 2019 at 10:54 PM EST - Updated March 21 at 10:54 PM

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A little boy in New Albany was devastated when his family’s garage burned, destroying everything inside -- including his brand new bicycle.

Firefighters who responded to his house put out the fire quickly, but it was a total loss.

Turns out, the bicycle was so new, the boy hadn’t even gotten to ride it yet. When firefighters saw how sad the boy was, and jumped into action, a post from the department said.

The New Albany Fire Department surprised the boy with a new bicycle, the post said. Firefighters pitched in to buy the bike with their own money.

The boy also got a Nerf gun and a tour of the fire station.

