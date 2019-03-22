FORECAST: Breezy afternoon with some clouds; clear and cold overnight

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sunshine has already warmed us into the 40s this morning. Some clouds will roll in this afternoon but we'll still see enough sunshine to take us into the 50s. Winds this afternoon will gust to near 25 mph but weaken this evening.
With clear skies and light winds tonight, temperatures plummet into the 20s. This means it will be a chilly start to the Papa John's 10 Miler.
By Saturday afternoon, with the help of abundant sunshine, temperatures rise back into the 50s. Clouds increase late Saturday into early Sunday ahead of our next system that brings rain Sunday afternoon through Monday.
By Tuesday, high pressure regains control with dry conditions through Thursday.
FORECAST
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. HIGH: 56°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 30°
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 57°
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, showers late (60%). HIGH: 63° LOW: 37°
IN THE APP
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- Weekend events forecast
- Monday’s rain setup
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.