FORECAST: Cool through the weekend; rain returns Sunday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sunshine dominates as Friday begins, but clouds will gradually increase as the day progresses.
Areas with more afternoon clouds will see their highs limited to the 50s while those with more sunshine creep closer to 60°.
Winds will be breezy through the afternoon and evening gusting to near 25 mph. Skies clear tonight as winds weaken allowing for temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 20s.
High pressure keeps us dry and sunny Saturday as highs climb into the 50s once again.
Clouds increase Sunday ahead of a system that brings widespread rain Sunday night through Monday.
Cold air rushes in behind Monday’s front keeping Tuesday’s highs in the upper 40s. High pressure returns Tuesday bringing back the sunshine and allowing temperatures to gradually climb back to near 70 by Thursday.
TODAY: Increasing Clouds; Breezy; Cool; HIGH: 56°
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; LOW: 30°
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; HIGH: 57°
SUNDAY; Increasing clouds; Showers late (60%); HIGH: 63°; LOW: 37°
