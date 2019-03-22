Jefferson County students show off aquaponics system at Hazard Middle School

HAZARD, KY (WAVE) - Students from Western Middle School were in Hazard on Friday, sharing the work they're doing with aquaponics.
They took a small aquarium to students there to show them how the tabletop ecosystem sustains itself.
“So, the fish produce waste, the waste goes up into the media bed, which is like the little garden, and the media bed holds clay pellets, which filters out the water and turns the nitrites into nitrates,” eighth-grade student Rylee Stansbury told Hazard TV station WYMT.
The idea is a proposed solution to dealing with food deserts here in Jefferson County.
The Western students left behind a starter kit for the Hazard kids to use to create their own aquaponics system.
