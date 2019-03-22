LMPD: Man sent message saying he wanted to murder ‘9000 kiddies’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after police said he sent a message threatening to kill school children.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers received a tip that James Grimes sent a message on Facebook stating he was going to murder “9000 kiddies” and questioning how many explosives he would need to blow up a school.
According to an arrest slip, Grimes was inspired by the recent mass shooting in New Zealand.
Grimes was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with terroristic threatening.
LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said, “Louisville Metro Police take all threats to schools, public buildings, events, and individuals seriously. We must remember as a community that these threats all too often result in real action. We ask the community to remain vigilant and alert authorities when they notice suspicious behavior. We should not live in fear, but we must all work together to make sure our neighborhoods and community are safe. If you see an immediate threat or incident occurring, always call 911. You can also report suspicious behavior to our anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.”
