Metro Council votes down plan for tax increases, must now go through budget to find millions to cut

"I am deeply disappointed and saddened for the people of Louisville by the Metro Council’s vote to cut $65 million in vital services from the city budget. The magnitude of this action by the Council will force cuts to services, including police, fire and EMS, along with cuts to programs that make a difference in the lives of people all over Louisville — libraries, community centers, Meals on Wheels, senior centers, paving projects, programs that work to keep our city healthy and clean, and many, many others. My thanks goes to the Council members who had the courage to vote against these cuts.