NCAA Tournament: Big Blue blowout to tip off NCAA Tournament

(WAVE) - Midwest Region #2 seed Kentucky (28-6) did not need P.J. Washington on Thursday night. The Cats blew out #15 seed Abilene Christian 79-44 in the Cats NCAA Tournament opener.
Washington sat out the game with a sprained foot. His left foot is in a hard cast.
Keldon Johnson picked up the slack. The freshman guard went 10-16 from the field, including 3-5 from three for a game-high 25 points. Kentucky led 39-13 at the half. It was lowest point total for a UK opponent in 178 NCAA Tournament games.
Reid Travis finished with 18 points and 9 rebounds and Tyler Herro added 14.
Like the talented UK freshmen, Travis, a grad transfer from Stanford, was playing in his first NCAA Tournament game.
“It’s been a long time, this has always been a dream of mine, playing college basketball, is to be in the tournament and advance deep in it, so it’s just the first step,” Travis said.
Abilene Christian hit just 5-23 from three and fell behind 18-3 out of the gate and the Wildcats in purple were out rebounded 44-17 in the game.
“Our defense made it difficult,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “What happens, when teams are desperate they’ll do stuff they don’t usually do, and if you let a team hang around, something stupid, crazy, like what just happened, can happen.”
Washington is Kentucky’s leading scorer at 14.8 points a game and leading rebounder at 7.5.
“The option was a boot or the cast, the cast would speed up the healing, so we said put the cast on. Whether they’ll take it off tomorrow to check it, I don’t know," Calipari said. “If they don’t he won’t play Saturday and then they’ll probably try to take it off Tuesday or Wednesday of next week to see how his foot feels. Everything was negative as far as the X-rays, but they just want, it was a sprained foot, so they just want to keep it calm, so that’s what it is."
Abilene Christian (27-7) head coach Joe Golding won the news conference on Wednesday. “Kentucky is all that, they’re really, really good,” Golding said after the game. “We couldn’t score the basketball, that was the key."
Kentucky advances to an NCAA second round match up on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, against the winner of the Seton Hall-Wofford game. Seton Hall beat UK 84-83 in overtime on December 8 in Madison Square Garden.
