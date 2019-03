Locked in a tight second half after leading Seton Hall comfortably before intermission, the Terriers closed on a 17-2 run to win their NCAA opener Thursday, 84-68. Fletcher made a three-pointer during that final stretch -- one of his seven on the night -- but when he wasn’t able to create a shot in the closing minutes, teammate Nathan Hoover made a pair of threes to help 7th-seeded Wofford coast to its first-ever NCAA Tournament win.