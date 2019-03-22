New sign helps Houdini feel right at home

GUSTON, KY (WAVE) – A famous goat who used to live on the side of an interstate now has a new sign to make him feel at home.
The staff at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary was able to get an Interstate 65 sign for Houdini the goat.
Houdini has lived at the sanctuary since January.
Houdini earned a name for himself because he was often seen along the side of I-65 but disappear before anyone could catch him.
After he was injured in a traffic mishap on Oct. 21, 2018, he spent months in captivity with Hardin County Animal Care and Control, healing a broken leg before he ultimately found a new home at the sanctuary.
