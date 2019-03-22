Positively WAVE: Principal spends entire Friday on treadmill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A JCPS principal spent the entire school day on a treadmill Friday, all for a good cause.
Allyson Vitato promised her students she would spend one minute on the treadmill for every $10 they raised for the YMCA.
The school’s goal was $3,500, but they ended up raking in $4,500.
“Which means I’m on the treadmill all day long,” Vitato said. “But I tell you what, knowing that we paid for 90 kids to take swim lessons that could save their lives makes it all worth it.”
Norton Commons Elementary School is one of the few YMCA shared spaces in the country.
