Thief hits St. Stephen’s Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was caught on video stealing flowers, lights and trinkets from graves at St. Stephen’s Cemetery Saturday night.
Susan Settles, who works with St. Stephen’s, said the thefts happened after she left the cemetery at 5 p.m. on Saturday night.
Sunday morning, Settles was called by a family asking where flowers on a grave were moved.
Flowers--especially red and white roses--were taken, as were lots of solar lights. At one point, officials said, video shows the man unscrewing a vase from a headstone. He also took shepherd’s hooks, ornaments and a pink birdcage from peoples’ graves.
St. Stephen’s Cemetery, located in the 1800 block of Preston Highway, has come far in recent years. In 2017, conditions at St. Stephens were bleak. Vandals routinely targeted the property, and theft was common. Over the past few years, the cemetery has worked hard to clean itself up and recover from damage.
If families with loved ones buried at St. Stephen’s need to report something missing, they should call the LMPD at 502-574-5673. The case number for the LMPD report is 80-19-019837.
Officials and police are hoping the video footage helps them catch the thief. Several images of the man and his car are below:
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.