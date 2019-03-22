Top-seeded UofL women defeat Robert Morris in first round matchup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Cardinals proved once again why they’re one of the top teams in college basketball on Friday afternoon, dominating Robert Morris 69-34 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Louisville was without head coach Jeff Walz, who was serving a one-game suspension for using foul language in last year’s Final Four. Coach Walz was spotted at a restaurant across the street, while assistant Stephanie Norman took over acting head coach roles for the day.
Sam Fuehring had a flawless first half, going 5-5 from the field. She finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.
Asia Durr also finished with 19 points.
As a team, the Cardinals shot 26-54 from the field, including 6-15 from beyond the arc.
UofL led 21-4 after the first quarter, and Robert Morris didn’t break double-digits until 2:29 left before halftime.
The Colonials came within 20 during the third quarter, but UofL exploded on a 14-0 run, and eventually extended that lead to 37 when the quarter ended.
Louisville advances to play the winner of Michigan and Kansas State on Sunday. The time for that game will be set on Saturday.
