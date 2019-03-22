TopGolf opposition files code violation lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Residents in the Hurstbourne neighborhood have filed a lawsuit claiming Louisville’s Metro Council violated codes by approving the re-zoning and the conditional use permit for Topgolf.
The lawsuit says the development is not compatible with what already exists nearby.
In Louisville, Topgolf looked at a variety of sites, but Oxmoor Center is the only location the company says will work.
Topgolf’s attorney Cliff Ashburner sent Wave 3 News this statement following today’s press conference:
“This motion, which seeks to piecemeal the case and cause further delay is not only meritless but is in direct contravention of the Court’s order, an order Mr. Porter proposed. We look forward to arguing the entire case in accordance with the Court’s order on May 23 and prevailing on the merits at that time.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.