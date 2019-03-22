UofL star Mallory Comerford wins third straight NCAA Championship in 200 freestyle

Release provided by UofL Athletics
AUSTIN, Texas -- University of Louisville’s Mallory Comerford won her third straight title in the 200 freestyle at the 2019 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday evening, capturing the gold in a time of 1:40.26. Comerford’s time also set a new pool record at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.
Comerford won the 200 freestyle outright by nearly a full second at the 2018 NCAA Championships with the second fastest time in history (1:39.80) after tying Olympian Katie Ledecky for gold in 2017. At this year’s Championships, Comerford ran down the field over the final 25 yards to win by one-tenth of a second over Stanford freshman Taylor Ruck.
With the victory, the senior from Kalamazoo, Mich. is now a three-time NCAA Champion, nine-time individual All-American and 16-time relay All-American. The University of Louisville swimming and diving program also extends its streak of national champions to eight consecutive seasons.
In addition to winning the 200 freestyle title, Comerford finished third in the 50 freestyle on Thursday evening with a school record time of 21.49, which was just .01 off the ACC record of 21.48. Comerford also helped the Cardinals to a fourth place finish and UofL record in the 200 free relay (1:26.71), the highest finish in the event in program history.
Saturday, Comerford will compete in the 100 freestyle, where she is the No. 3 seed heading into the morning’s preliminaries. She holds the ACC record (46.20) in the event, which she set at the 2018 NCAA Championships with a silver medal finish. Prelims are set to begin at 10 a.m. ET with finals commencing at 6 p.m. ET.
