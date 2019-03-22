Women leaders represent what it means to be a ‘Girl Boss’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A room filled with empowered women joined the Girl Boss conversation.
Women who lead the way across WAVE Country came together Friday during the Kentucky Derby Museum's Ladies in Leadership Breakfast & Empowered Women Seminar to show what being a Girl Boss truly means. They also mentored other women through their journeys.
Women who attended the event felt empowered.
"Went from selling plasma to pay bills to a six figure business in 10 months,” Raeshanda Johnson, the founder of All is Fair in Love and Fashion, said.
Johnson knows about the struggle. However, at the seminar she could focus on her success.
"It’s just about waking up and not giving up on yourself,” Johnson said. Over breakfast women networked, bonded and uplifted with one another.
"I was washing dishes and setting up taste panels,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said. "You have to put in the blood sweat and tears to get to that level.”
Tonya Abeln is the director of community relations at Churchill Downs. She joined the team previously represented by Kentucky legend John Asher. The committee decided Asher, who passed away in August, was irreplaceable. However, Abeln knows what she brings to the table.
"Women have incredible instincts when it comes to making decisions in leadership. I use that to my advantage when I can,” Abeln said.
These women said thank you next, to the no’s, doubts and nay-sayers.
"Thank you for your advice but this is how I like to handle it,” Abeln said.
They represented no matter their age, race or identity. As women they share at least one common ground as their own Girl Boss.
"Confidence to speak your mind and not to be afraid that what you have to say and your opinions are valuable,” McCall said.
"It means taking ownership of who you are and not taking no for an answer,” Johnson said.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.