Kiosk to connect people with support services installed at Main Library

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An online platform helping connect people in need with services in Louisville celebrated its one year anniversary on Friday.
As LouieConnect.com turns one, Family Scholar House is placing a new kiosk at the Main Library on York Street in downtown Louisville.
The app connects users with free support services for everyday and urgent needs.
“You’re in need. You’re a vet with PTSD and you have a dog and you’re looking for pet food for your dog. That’s in there,” Cathe Dykstra, CEO of Family Scholar House, said. “You’re a young mom looking for diapers for your baby. That’s in there. You need health services. That’s in there. You’re a foster alumni or a foster kid and you’re looking for somebody that understands the unique needs of folks that have come out of the foster system. That’s in there.”
More than 85,000 people visited Louie Connect in its first year, with an average of 2,800 requests for service information each month.
