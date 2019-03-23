Kiosk to connect people with support services installed at Main Library

“You’re in need. You’re a vet with PTSD and you have a dog and you’re looking for pet food for your dog. That’s in there,” Cathe Dykstra, CEO of Family Scholar House, said. “You’re a young mom looking for diapers for your baby. That’s in there. You need health services. That’s in there. You’re a foster alumni or a foster kid and you’re looking for somebody that understands the unique needs of folks that have come out of the foster system. That’s in there.”