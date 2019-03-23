Limited time remaining to exchange TARC paper tickets to electronic fare card

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - TARC customers who still have paper boarding tickets need to exchange them soon or lose that money.
Friday, March 29, is the last chance to exchange those paper tickets for electronic fare cards.
It’s also the last day you can take advantage of a deal.
People can get a new MyTARC card at no cost, if they load it up with $5 dollars or more. But that deal only lasts until the 29th.
Cards can be reloaded online, at the Nia Center, Union Station and Broadway Food Mart.
