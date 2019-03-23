Local politicians respond to end of Mueller investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Details from a nearly two-year investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election could be released to Congress as early as this weekend.
Special counsel Robert Mueller sent his report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday afternoon.
Barr says he’s reviewing the report and working to determine how much can be disclosed to Congress and the public.
President Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called for the report to be released in full.
Since the announcement was made of the investigation’s conclusion, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) shared the following statement in response:
“I welcome the announcement that the Special Counsel has finally completed his investigation into Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 elections. Many Republicans have long believed that Russia poses a significant threat to American interests. I hope the Special Counsel’s report will help inform and improve our efforts to protect our democracy.
“I am grateful we have an experienced and capable Attorney General in place to review the Special Counsel’s report. Attorney General Barr now needs the time to do that.
“The Attorney General has said he intends to provide as much information as possible. As I have said previously, I sincerely hope he will do so as soon as he can, and with as much openness and transparency as possible.”
Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) also responded, saying:
“The Special Counsel has finally completed its investigation and Attorney General Barr and the Department of Justice are reviewing this report. Attorney General Barr has said that he will provide as much transparency as he can that is consistent with the law, which I support because Americans deserve as much openness as possible regarding this important report.”
