Man shot on Cane Run Road in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was shot early Saturday morning in Shively.
It happened just after midnight in the 4100 block of Cane Run Road, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s near the I-264 interchange.
Emergency crews found a man with at least one gunshot wound at the scene when they arrived.
Police said they believe the man was shot in one location and ended up in another.
Crews were not expected to take the victim to the hospital, MetroSafe said. His condition is not yet known.
The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit was called to the scene.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 502-562-5673 (LMPD).
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.