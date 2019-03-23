Study finds US schoolkids face staggering gun violence; black children face worst of it

A new study about gun violence affecting school-age children in America reveals some staggering numbers.
The study says close to 39,000 kids were killed by guns in the U.S. between 1999 and 2017.
The study found that of the deaths, 86 percent involved boys.
Black children accounted for 41 percent of those killed.
The research - conducted by Florida Atlantic University - accounted for children between 5 and 18 years old.
A senior author of the study says more school-age children die from guns than on-duty police officers or military members.
The study will be published in the American Journal of Medicine.
