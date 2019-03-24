Family of teen shot in Shively speaks out

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family has identified the teen shot in Shively early Saturday morning.
17 year-old Chaves Moore was shot and killed after a party in the 4100 block of Cane Run Road just after midnight.
Witnesses say the March Madness party had ended and teens were waiting for their rides, when the shooter stole Moore’s cell phone.
A fight broke out between the two, and witnesses say the shooter pulled a gun.
Police say Moore died on scene.
This story will be updated.
