Former grocery store space helping homeless safely secure thier items

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A grocery store in downtown Louisville that closed about three years ago is getting new use.
The old First Link near East Liberty Street is being repurposed to help the homeless. The St. John Center for Homeless Men is hosting a grand opening celebration for its new temporary storage units at the former site of the now-closed grocery store in downtown Louisville, it’s next to Wayside Christian Mission.
The new initiative provides storage for personal belongings for homeless people and families in Louisville, with the use of shipping containers.The primary goal is to provide a safe place for people’s personal belongings, allowing them to have more freedom to get around. St. John Center says by providing this resource, people can apply for jobs, go to the doctor, travel to and from work, without the concern of their things being lost or stolen.
St. John Center provides shelter, social services and supportive housing for homeless men. Metro Louisville Government asked St. John Center to undertake this project. The Louisville Metro Housing Authority provided the location. The Louisville Metro Council appropriated $45,791 and the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels provided a $17,000 emergency grant for project start-up.
The storage facility opened its doors on March 18, and so far about 40 people have already used it.
On Monday, the community is invited to take a tour to see how the storage facility is helping the homeless. It's taking place at 431 E Liberty St, Louisville.
