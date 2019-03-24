IU holds off Arkansas in N.I.T. second rounder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -( Bloomington, IN) Playing again without star freshman Romeo Langford, the Indiana Hoosiers beat Arkansas 63 to 60 to advance to the quarterfinals of the N.I.T. IU will face the winner of Sunday’s game between Wichita State and Clemson in next week’s quarterfinal matchup in Bloomington.
With Langford sitting out with a back issue, the Hoosiers’ Devante Green stepped up . Green put together a double-double game of 18 points and 11 boards. His free throws with 6.1 seconds left help preserve IU’s win. Arkansas missed a desperation three pointer at the buzzer which would have tied the game.
Also for the winning Hoosiers, Juwan Morgan contributed 15 points and 7 rebounds.
