Positively WAVE: Artist’s supporters vow to bring new stones to vandalized Forest Giants installation
Recycling artist Thomas Dambo posted on his Facebook page that stones were stolen from a bracelet around the wrist of one of his giants at Bernheim Forest. (Source: Thomas Dambo's Facebook page)
By John P. Wise | March 24, 2019 at 1:51 PM EST - Updated March 24 at 1:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the popular Forest Giants recently installed at Bernheim Forest has been vandalized, according to its creator.

Recycling artist Thomas Dambo posted on his Facebook page that stones were stolen from a bracelet around the wrist of one of the giants.

See his post below:

Today Little Elina is very sad, she had walked the forrest for many hours collecting vines and shiny stones to make a...

Posted by Thomas Dambo on Friday, March 22, 2019

The post has prompted hundreds of comments from fans, many of whom are promising to visit the installation and bring new stones.

Dambo’s project was completed this month and has many around Louisville buzzing about it. He’s from Denmark and has built similar projects out of recycled material in many countries all over the world.

